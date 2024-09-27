Inside Out 2 comes to Disney Plus, instantly tops the chart

The day we’ve been waiting for has come. Inside Out 2 has arrived on Disney Plus.

If you’re a Pixar fan, there’s a good chance you’ve already seen it, judging by what an epic success it was.

Inside Out 2 made $1.68 billion at the box office, making it the highest-earning animated film ever.

It has also made it into the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time chart, and is way out ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine as the year’s top earner in cinemas.

Inside Out 2 has also, predictably, rocketed right to the top of the Disney Plus chart. According to Flixpatrol, South Korea is the only country where it’s not the most popular movie — pipped there (for now) by The Roundup: Punishment, starring the brilliant Ma Dong-seok.

Not checked out Inside Out 2?

It follows on from the events of the first Inside Out, but focuses on Riley’s adolescent years rather than her younger days.

We return to the control room of her brain, but the familiar cast of Joy and the other emotions have to contend with a new face in town: Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 didn’t receive quite as riotous a critical response as 2015’s Inside Out, but still came away with a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score and a solid 73% on Metacritic.

We give it a solid thumbs-up too. Inside Out 2 was well worth the cinema visit. And now it’s on Disney Plus? It’s a no-brainer.

The film came to the streamer roughly three and a half months on from its cinematic debut.

It also raises another question: when will Deadpool & Wolverine come to Disney Plus?

We’ve heard the superhero smash’s digital release is October 1, but that’s for paid streams and downloads, not the Disney Plus release. It seems likely we’ll have to wait until November to get our Marvel stream on.