Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny trailer arrives

There we have it: the new Indiana Jones movie has an official title which was revealed alongside the first trailer for what will be the final Harrison Ford-lead Indy film.

Called Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the new trailer does more than enough to fill you with a nostalgia blast for the character and the franchise, with this latest film hoping to do what The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull failed to - give Ford's character a fitting end.

The Dial Of Destiny is the fifth Indiana Jones movie, a franchise which stretches over 40 years. Ford is now 80, meaning he has played the character for half his life, so it's understandable that he wants to hang up his fedora for good.

While Steven Spielberg was in the chair for the first four movies, it's now the turn of James Mangold and by the looks of the trailer, he has certainly nailed the classic Indy feel, packing in action, Nazis, whip cracks and wise cracks.

While Jones takes centre stage, we get glimpses of the other cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is seen throughout but doesn't say anything until the end, while Mads Mikkelsen's Voler looks every bit the big bad.

To help with the adventure and to also bring the average age of the cast down a touch, Boyd Holbrook also makes an appearance and it's quite emotional when Jones and John Rhys-Davies' Sallah chat about the past and how they miss the adventures.

So far so good, then - and did we spot a Millennium Falcon Easter egg at the 1.10m mark? - but we'll see if this is an Indy adventure to remember when it's released June 30, 2023.