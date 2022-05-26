Indiana Jones 5 first look revealed - Harrison Ford teases new movie

80. That's how old Harrison Ford will be when Indiana Jones 5 will be out. According to this new Indiana Jones first look, though, he has absolutely no thoughts of slowing down.

Taking the stage at the Star Wars Celebrations show that is happening right now (at time of going to press) to celebrate 45 years of Star Wars, Ford managed to take the spotlight away from a galaxy far, far away and shine it squarely on the first image from the new Indiana Jones movie. And it's fantastic.

The backlit shot of Indiana deep in a cave somewhere is exactly the sort of atmosphere we want from what is undoubtedly going to be Ford's swan song in the franchise.

Ford said about the new movie, "We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film... I'm really proud of the movie that we made."

After the letdown that was Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, we're hoping for some sort of redemption for the franchise with this one.

Although original director Steven Spielberg isn't on directing duties this time around, it is in safe hands with the brilliant James Mangold.

Indiana Jones And The Rest Of The Title Hasn't Been Revealed Yet will be released on the big screen 30 June 2023.

