I review gin for a living and here are my Amazon Prime Day picks

There is nothing better than a gin and tonic on a summer's day, which is why I always stock up on gin when it comes to Amazon Prime Day.
I have been lucky enough to review gin for a number of years now, adding many an update to ShortList's best gin guide. My years of reviewing have coincided with a time when the spirit has gone through a popularity boom.
As well as the popularity of gin going up, so has the selection. The proliferation of small-batch gin producers means that there is more choice than ever before - which also makes it harder to know which are the best gin picks.
I have gone through the thousands of Amazon Prime Day gin deals and I have selected 5 which I think are not only bargains but also show off the wide range gin has to offer.
Whichever gin brand you choose, please enjoy responsibly.
1. A celebrity-endorsed gin that's actually decent...
21% off!
American Aviation Gin
£22 - WAS £28
When he isn't playing Deadpool or heading up a Wrexham FC, Ryan Reynolds is also the owner of one of the most popular gins around. Aviation gin offers both a floral and earthy hit and works well with a decent tonic.Buy on Amazon now
2. A Hendrick's special edition that's still very special...
14% off Henrick's
Hendrick's Lunar gin
£25.95 - WAS £30
You probably know Hendrick's, but what is Lunar? It's a limited release with a distinctive floral and "warm" flavour.Buy from Amazon
3. A light gin with exceptional floral notes...
30% off London gin
Bloom London Dry gin 70cl
£17.49 - WAS £25
Looking for a classic style gin bargain? You've found it. For under £18 you're getting a quality bottle. Chamomile, honeysuckle and pomelo are the the three key botanicals, blending together citrus and floral notes.Buy from Amazon
4. A gin perfect for a martini...
28% Off!
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
£21.35 - WAS: £29.50
This is a really complex gin that is our favourite for making martinis with - there's a robustness with this one that we love.Buy now from Amazon
5. A gin with spice for those who want something different...
26% off!
Opihr 70cl
£16.99 - WAS £23
The first time we were recommended Opihr, it was as an exotic premium gin for the more intrepid. Now you can get a bottle for under £17. It has spice flavours, making it quite a different experience to regular London gin.Buy from Amazon