I review gin for a living and here are my Amazon Prime Day picks

There is nothing better than a gin and tonic on a summer's day, which is why I always stock up on gin when it comes to Amazon Prime Day.

I have been lucky enough to review gin for a number of years now, adding many an update to ShortList's best gin guide. My years of reviewing have coincided with a time when the spirit has gone through a popularity boom.

As well as the popularity of gin going up, so has the selection. The proliferation of small-batch gin producers means that there is more choice than ever before - which also makes it harder to know which are the best gin picks.

I have gone through the thousands of Amazon Prime Day gin deals and I have selected 5 which I think are not only bargains but also show off the wide range gin has to offer.

Whichever gin brand you choose, please enjoy responsibly.

Want more choice? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day gin deals

1. A celebrity-endorsed gin that's actually decent...

21% off! American Aviation Gin £22 - WAS £28 When he isn't playing Deadpool or heading up a Wrexham FC, Ryan Reynolds is also the owner of one of the most popular gins around. Aviation gin offers both a floral and earthy hit and works well with a decent tonic. Buy on Amazon now

2. A Hendrick's special edition that's still very special...

14% off Henrick's Hendrick's Lunar gin £25.95 - WAS £30 You probably know Hendrick's, but what is Lunar? It's a limited release with a distinctive floral and "warm" flavour. Buy from Amazon

3. A light gin with exceptional floral notes...

30% off London gin Bloom London Dry gin 70cl £17.49 - WAS £25 Looking for a classic style gin bargain? You've found it. For under £18 you're getting a quality bottle. Chamomile, honeysuckle and pomelo are the the three key botanicals, blending together citrus and floral notes. Buy from Amazon

4. A gin perfect for a martini...



28% Off! Sipsmith London Dry Gin £21.35 - WAS: £29.50 This is a really complex gin that is our favourite for making martinis with - there's a robustness with this one that we love. Buy now from Amazon



5. A gin with spice for those who want something different...