Unwrap the Savings: Huawei's Best Christmas Deals of the Year

It’s present buying season. But if you want to get a whole raft of Christmas gift categories sorted in one go, all it takes is a trip to the Huawei store.

Huawei sells fitness trackers, smartwatches, earphones, laptops, tablets and more. And there are great discounts across all these categories at the moment.

We’ve been rifling through its virtual shelves to pick out some of the best Huawei deals of the day. Want to buy your partner a smartwatch? Shopping for a laptop for your folks or maybe just some earphones for yourself?

There are suggestions for them all in our list of the best Huawei deals over at the Huawei Store...

Huawei Watch GT 5 Festive Edition

From £229 with free FreeBuds 5i at the Huawei Store

What is it? A top-tier fitness watch for those who also want to be proud of what’s on their wrist. Available in two styles, the classic 46mm and an intricate 41mm design. Has full GPS for the exercise hounds, boasts a two-week battery life, and the step-up GT5 Pro features an epic 15,000 golf course database for the wood swingers, including 3,000 in the UK! Now available with a pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i included, worth a whopping £89.99.

Just in time for the Christmas, Huawei announced the GT5 Series Festive Edition exclusively available in the Huawei Store. The Festive Edition comes with a limited edition festive strap on top of the bundle you can find elsewhere.



Huawei Watch D2

Watch D2 Black and White, £349.99 with free FreeBuds 5i at the Huawei Store

What is it? One of the most impressive and ambitious wearables to date, the Watch D2 is capable of ambulatory blood pressure measurements, using an inflatable strap. This second-generation model also has 24-hour blood pressure readings. It does plenty more besides, including ECG, tracking your runs or bike rides and your heart rate. Ideal for the more health conscious, and now with a cracking pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earphones bundled in.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Festive Edition

Up to £30 off + strap at the Huawei Store

What is it? The Watch Fit 3 drips in smartwatch style, but doesn’t cost a fortune and lasts up to 10 days off a charge. It’s perfect for the busy student who doesn’t have time to coddle their wearables. Has GPS for fitness and sport tracking, and an incredibly bright 1500-nit screen with slick-looking 2.5D glass on top.

You can now pick up a festive edition of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 which will get you a festive strap on top of the bundle you can find elsewhere. This offer is only available in the Huawei UK store.



Huawei FreeClip

£30 off, now £149.99 at the Huawei Store





What is it? Welcome to next-generation earphone design. The FreeClip are open earphones, meaning they don’t block up your ear canal. They are perfect for runners and cyclists who need to stay aware of their surroundings, or for anyone who just wants some earphones that don’t look like a plain old pair. They sound great and, despite being open to the air, clever tech minimises annoying sound leakage.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3

£40 off, now £139.99 at the Huawei Store





What is it? These earphones have everything we look for in a pair. They use dual-driver technology, including one to deliver awesome bass. Active noise cancellation, boosted by AI, stops outside noise ruining your tunes. And a clever mic array keeps your voice calls clear even if you’re out and about. This pair is ideal for students, for the professional who commutes to work — pretty much anyone, especially the big city dwellers.

Huawei FreeBuds 6i

£20 off, now £69.99 at the Huawei Store





What is it? This is the kind of earphone that tends to suit absolutely everyone. The FreeBuds 6i are IEM earphones with active noise cancellation, which zaps outside noise while the design stops anyone else around hearing your music. They use powerful 11mm drivers, and can last an impressive 35 hours with charge case in tow.

Huawei MatePad Pro PaperMatte Edition

£50 off, now £749.99, with free M-Pencil stylus at the Huawei Store

What is it? At first glance the Huawei MatePro PaperMatte may appear to be a regular tablet. But it isn’t one. It has a reflection-obliterating matt finish screen, making it far more comfortable to use outdoors. And thanks to its 2000-nit brightness, it can even cope with super-bright days. It’s ideal if you want to be able to work, create or just enjoy some digital entertainment regardless of where you are.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 S

£20 off, now £429.99, with free M-Pencil stylus at the Huawei Store





What is it? This is such a versatile piece of kit for something so affordable. You get a pressure-sensing stylus for creating and note-taking, a bright and super-sharp 144Hz screen, quad speakers and even an included keyboard accessory. Whether for work or play, this one’s ideal for students, or even pros not totally wedded to working on Windows or Mac OS.

Huawei MatePad SE 11

£30 off, now £169.99, with free M-Pen Lite stylus at the Huawei Store









What is it? Proof you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a classy tablet, the Huawei MatePad SE 11 is a full metal case slate with an 11-inch 1200p screen and, thanks to this sale bundle, includes a pressure-sensing stylus. This could be the ideal family tablet, or one to gift to parents or grandparents this Christmas.

Huawei MateBook 14

Up to £200 off, now £749.99, £999.99 at the Huawei Store





What is it? Now here’s a PC with real substance, even though it weighs a mere 1.3kg. The MateBook 14 has a dazzling 14.7-inch OLED display with incredible colour depth, and uses one of Intel’s Ultra chipsets, equipped with punchy Intel Arc graphics. Despite being ultra-portable, these laptops can do some gaming after handling a tough day of work. Perfect for the modern professional, or a student. Two specs available, one with a higher-performing Intel Ultra 7 chipset and generous 1TB storage, the other, an Intel Ultra 5 chipset and 512GB storage.

Huawei MateBook D16

£300 off, now £899.99 or £250 off, now £449.99at the Huawei Store





What is it? We love PCs like this as real workhorse desktop-replacers. The MateBook D16 has a great big 16-inch screen, comes with performance series Intel processors, and a 16:10 aspect ratio that maxes out on a sense of space when you’re working within apps. You can pick up the lower-end model with a £250 discount, which is a true bargain for everyday use, or there’s the super-powered Intel Core i9 edition at £300 off — a real powerhouse.

Huawei MateBook D14

£200 off, now £499.99 at the Huawei Store









What is it? A 14-inch laptop like this is ideal for mixed home use. It’s small and light enough to carry between rooms, and the fingerprint reader allows for secure logins without needing to remember a pin or password. The price is definitely right on this one too, but it has enough power to do serious work. A MateBook D14 could be the perfect fit for a family.