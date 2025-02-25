How to pour the perfect pint of Guinness — according to an expert

If the latest shortages are anything to go by, the world is turning into a sea of Guinness drinkers.

And the last thing that good old Arthur Guinness would want is for us to be drinking his precious product in the incorrect way, so we consulted with Fergal Murray, the Guinness Master Brewer, to find out exactly the right way to pour the black stuff — whether in a pub, or out of a can in the comfort of your own home

Here are your instructions: use them wisely. And if the barman's doing it wrong, tell him (nicely).

Image Credit: Getty

How to pour Guinness from draught





1. Vessel: Take a clean, cool, dry pint glass

2. Tilt: Hold the glass firmly at 45 degrees under the tap

3. Initial pour: Pull the handle fully towards you, slowly straightening the glass as it fills - stop when the glass is three-quarters full

4. Wait: Leave the surge to settle, allowing the creamy head to foam - the head should be between 10-15mm high

5. Secondary pour: Top up the glass by pushing the tap handle away from you - stop when the head is proud of the rim

6. Note: there should be no overspill!

7. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Getty

How to pour Guinness from a can

1. Chill: Chill your Guinness in the fridge for at least four hours, until the liquid reaches between 5 and 7 degrees

2. Open: Open the can on a flat surface; you’ll then hear the widget jet nitrogen through the beer in the can

2. Tilt: Tilt a clean, cool, dry glass to a 45 degree angle

3. Pour: Pour, slowly and steadily

4. Settle: Let the liquid settle for around 60 seconds and watch as the surge forms the infamous white head

5. Enjoy!

...Or use a Guinness Nitrosurge

If you are looking to pour Guinness at home and fancy using a gadget, then Guinness has nailed it with the Nitrosurge. We have been using it for a number of months now and it has changed our Guinness drinking at home.

The idea is you place this on top of a Nitrosurge-compatible can and through ultrasonic technology it makes the Guinness pour even smoother. It's no gimmick, either, created by Guinness themselves. The device is fully rechargeable and and an essential part of any drinks cabinet.

This article has been adapted from a previous article on Shortlist