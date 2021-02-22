How to make the best Margarita: 5 essential tips

22 February is a very special date in the tequila calendar. It’s National Margarita Day which means that the world - well, those of age - celebrate by concocting the best tequila, triple sec and lime mixtures they can.

While we would all like to be having our margaritas on a beach somewhere, it’s highly likely that we will instead be at home and locked down.

The good news is that this doesn’t mean that you need to miss out on making the perfect margarita.

We’re here to help. Well, not us but tequila educator Oliver Pergl who offers up his margarita making tips and a couple of recipes to try out.

1 Limes

What’s the Classic Margarita without the iconic Lime? Fresh Limes are always the best to use as they provide a sharp, clean taste undercutting the entire drink, and really brings the Margarita to that next level. However, at this time of year, Limes tend to be a bit harder because of the colder temperatures – what I usually do is to gently, yet firmly, roll the whole Lime on the work surface a couple of times, this will allow you to get a lot more juice, and therefore a lot more bang for your buck. One Lime will usually create one Margarita, a good rule of thumb when out buying ingredients too.



2 Salt Rim

There’s many variations of the Margarita, but the Classic recipe dating back to the 1920s incorporates the use of a signature ‘Salted-Rim’ on the cocktail glass – my best recommendation is if your recreating this recipe is to opt for Sea Salt Flakes as opposed to Table Salt, it’ll feel more gentle in the mouth and actually adds a depth of flavour to the drink itself. With the Lime Wedge you’ll use for garnish, slice width-ways across it and rub it across the rim of the glass, dip it into a saucer of Sea Salt flakes and tap off the excess before pouring your cocktail inside.

3 Alternative Ingredients

The formula for any Margarita is simple; Tequila + Sweet + Sour = Margarita. What it implies is that you do not strictly have to follow the recipe word for word – you can modify it depending on what ingredients you have available and what your preferred tastes are. I sometimes replace Lime with either fresh Lemon or Pink Grapefruit, and the Sweetness could come from a range of ingredients; Agave Nectar, Honey, Jams/Conserves, Fresh Fruits or even Juices – always remember that you need a balance between Sweet & Sour and to taste it before you pour it into the glass.

4 Citrus-Juicing

I’ve already explained how to get more juice from your Limes, but how can you get to it if you don’t have a juicer? Most bartenders will use Citrus-Squeezers, sometimes nicknamed “Mexican Elbows”, but if you don’t have one of these lying around you could alternatively use a fork, or what I find best – squeezing the Citrus fruit between Kitchen Tongs, or even the inside of the Cocktail Shaker... It’s all about making it work with what you’ve got.

5 Tequila

The base of any Margarita is traditionally Tequila, an Agave-made Spirit produced solely in only 5 States of Mexico. When making any Cocktail, let alone a Margarita, you don’t want to risk making it too strong (or also too weak for that matter), and I usually stick with a 50ml measure (U.K Standard Double Measure). You can play around with this and make the drink lighter/weaker for pairing it with Lunch for instance, but you can also lower the amount of Tequila and add another alcohol in too, such as a Fruit Liqueur or even a smoky Mezcal. It’s all making it YOUR Margarita.





Margarita recipes

Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita:

Coupette Glass (rimmed w/ Sea Salt Flakes)

50ml Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

20ml Fresh Lime Juice

25ml Triple Sec

Method: Rim the glass with Lime Juice and Sea Salt, tap off any excess and put to the side. In a Cocktail Shaker add all ingredients with Ice and shake hard for 7-10 seconds. Fine-strain into Glass and garnish.

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Jose Cuervo Margherita Margarita

30ml Jose Cuero Especial Silver

12.5ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15ml Basil Syrup

50ml Tomato Water

20ml Tomato Juice

Method: Thrown and Fine-Strained. Recommend serving with a salted rim rocks glass and garnish with cherry tomato and mozzarella ball with basil leaves and add cubed ice.

1800 British Margarita

50ml 1800 Silver

25ml Lemon Juice

3-5 Fresh Blackberries

2-3 Sage Leaves

15ml Agave Nectar

Method: Shake and fine-strain into a Pink Himalayan Salt-rimmed Rocks Glass over large ice cubes. Garnish with fresh blackberries & a sage leaf dusted with icing sugar.