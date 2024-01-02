Grab a taste of technology with this limited-edition AI designed whisky

It seems AI has infiltrated every area of our lives these days, with the whisky market seemingly its latest frontier.

Crafted in Scotland, Scotch whisky brand Label 5 is the latest to harness the technology – particularly where their creative new release is concerned.





Unleashing a brand new limited-edition in the form of its City Lights Edition, this unique dram drop is created from the brand’s Classic Black blend and aims to celebrate this Glaswegian bottle’s “cosmopolitan spirit”.





When it comes to the design, the all-new look has been crafted using, you guessed it, Artificial Intelligence.





Harnessing colourful hues across its packaging, each label bears a snapshot of a computer-generated cityscape pictured at night.





The algorithm randomly selected sections of a larger night scene according to the brand, with the result ensuring each label is truly unique to the release.









It means that no two bottles of Label 5 City Lights Edition are ever the same.





Described by the brand as smooth and well-rounded, those sipping will detect subtle smoke influences.





A backbone provided by Speyside malts ensures a solid backbone that lends itself to this blend’s delicate fruity character.





Forming part of the brand’s latest campaign, Label 5 recently joined forces with the global graffiti community – even sponsoring Yardworks urban art and graffiti festival in Glasgow.





Available in 1-litre bottles, this 40% ABV offering currently comes in at £22.50 a bottle - which is remarkably affordable as an entry level Scotch if you ask us.





Maybe there are perks to alcohol-centric technology after all...





Those hunting for a limited-edition bottle can nab themselves one now from the brand’s web store, as well as Morrisons.





