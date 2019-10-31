This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Google’s Halloween Doodle let’s you play ‘trick or treat’ with creepy creatures

And turn your home into a haunted house while you're at it

Holly Pyne

Can you really celebrate any holiday season if there’s not a Google Doodle to go along with it? Well, technically you probably could, but where is the fun in that?

This Halloween - which is today in case you need to run out and grab sweets on your way home - the team behind the Google Doodle have brought you a menagerie of creepy creatures.


The collaboration with animal conservation charity WWF is a full interactive animation filled with wild animals of the night including a black jaguar, tarantula, snowy owl, vampire bat and grey wolf.


You’ll find them lurking behind the doors of the Doodle ready to jump out, before getting you to choose between a ‘trick’ or ‘treat’.


Unfortunately, there are no sweets for those who choose ‘treat’ - instead you will be given a titbit of information about the animal.


If you’re on the wilder side and choose ‘trick’ - you will see a fun little animation of the animal as it embraces the spooky season.


That’s not all Google has planned this Halloween, as they also intend to turn your home into a haunted house.


Those of you with Google Assistants will be able to get your smart speaker to play eerie sounds, ghoulish noises or even tell you a fact about the frightful night.


Fancy trying it out yourself? Why not start with the command ‘scare me’ and go from there - good luck!


