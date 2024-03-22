Good vibrations? Beach Boys founder Mike Love unveils Club Kokomo Rum
Prepare for a taste of fun fun fun
When an entertainment legend drops of a spirit brand, we're all ears - and Beach Boys founder Mike Love is no exception.
Channeling the spirit of sunshine, surfing and crystalline shores, Club Kokomo Rum can only be described as a rum that channels summer into every single bottle.
The new premium line of spirits comes hot off the back of Club Kokomo's premixed, ready-to-drink cans which dropped last year.
However, for 2024 it seems Love is wanting to try out something a little stronger - plus, it appears the whiskey market is now turning to rum according to the latest trend reports.
Love's link to San Diego has always been a strong one - after all, his songs stand as testament to his laid back, West Coast lifestyle.
Now though, his rum distillery is set to be the latest connection to the sunshine state.
The new rum range encompasses three distinct expressions: a delectable white rum, a sturdy barrel-finished rum and an exotic Tahitian Vanilla Rum.
With distilling operations headed by Geoff Longenecker, founder and owner of Seven Caves Spirits, this San Diego brand is channeling West Coast spirit into each and every bottle.
Did we mention it's also on sale for a limited time? That too.
Now, more about the rums...
Artisanal White Rum
Barrel Finished Rum
Tahitian Vanilla Rum
This delectable rum is an exotic offering that channels the laid back spirit of sunnier shores, combining delicate and sweet flora aromas that make it a distinctive bottle.
Needless to say, if rum is the order of the day, let us drink Club Kokomo.
