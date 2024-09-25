Gibson’s limited edition B.B. King 1974 ES-355 guitar recreates the classic Rumble in the Jungle sound

The King of the Blues, B.B. King, is being celebrated with a limited edition guitar release from Gibson today.

Only 100 of the B.B. King “Rumble in the Jungle” 1974 ES-355 axes will be made, marking 50 years since B.B. King’s legendary performance at the Zaire 74 music festival — a.ka., the “Rumble in the Jungle” festival that accompanied the heavyweight championship fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman on October 30th, 1974.

“B.B. King’s performance at the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ was not just a concert — it was a defining cultural moment,” says Vassal Benford, CEO and Chairman of the B.B. King Music Company. King played alongside funk sensation James Brown at the festival in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing the African-American influence on popular music and culture to the world stage.

“We are honored to collaborate with Gibson to create a guitar that captures both the artistry and spirit of B.B. King’s legendary performance,” adds Benford. “This instrument is more than a tribute — it’s a continuation of his enduring legacy, ensuring that future generations of musicians can connect with the heart and soul of the blues.”

Built by the team at Gibson’s Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, the 1974 ES-355 is a perfect recreation of the guitar King used at the festival — his favored guitar before building out his own Gibson Lucille in 1980.

With a walnut finish, the guitar rocks T-Type Custombucker pickups with a mono Varitone switch and Maestro Vibrola tailpiece. Mother-of-pearl fretboard inlays and Murphy Lab gold headstocks, aged to match King’s original guitar’s look, complete the design. The 1974 ES-355 ships with a B.B. King ‘Zaire’ hardshell case, as well as a few additional goodies including a festival banner and string cloth.

The limited edition guitar is available now worldwide via Gibson-authorised dealers, priced at £8,999.