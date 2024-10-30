Get your own Batman Tumbler Batmobile (for just $3 mill)

Ever dreamt of being Batman? You can turn that daydream into a full-blown mid-life crisis with a limited run Batmobile from the Nolan trilogy of films.

This is the Tumbler. 10 officially-licensed recreations of it are being planned, and to get hold of one you just need $2.99 million and the blessing of the Wayne Enterprises team.

It’s a full-on supercar (well, -ish) with a 6.2L 525 bhp engine. Sure, it’s not road legal but if you can afford one there’s a decent chance you may have a bit of land on which to go wild, or occasional access to a race track.

It recreates key details from the Batman Begins trilogy of movies' Batmobile, not just its striking outer shell.

There’s the “jet engine simulation”, although in this one we don’t get the actual flames that flew out of the back of the Tumbler. There are also “imitation” gun turrets.

The Tumbler weighs around 2.5 tonnes, and will be made using a combo of kevlar, steel and carbon fibre.

We say “will be” because there’s a 15-month production wait for one of these cars. But they're sure to look amazing.

The Tumbler is the latest in a series of collaborations between Wayne Enterprises and car-makers.

Earlier this year we heard about its collab with Germany hypercar maker Automobili Pininfarina. Batman-themed editions of its Battista and Barchetta 95 cars are coming, for 3.4 million Euro and 4.9 million Euro respectively.

It makes the Tumbler sound like a bit of a deal, although these all-electric supercars are a bunch more powerful.

The Barchetta 95 has 1900 horsepower at its disposal, and a 0-60mph acceleration of under two seconds. Yikes.

For now, though, we’ll have to make do with the 2,049-piece LEGO version of the Tumbler. And even that might be stretching the budget.