Get ready for an Alien AND Blade Runner TV series

Two of the greatest sci-fi movie of all time are being TV spin-offs, and original director Ridley Scott is involved.

Ridley Scott is one of the most prolific directors working today - and both The Last Dual and House Of Gucci prove he is also one of the most eclectic.

The Ridley we love best, though, is sci-fi Ridley (yes, even Prometheus) and so it's fantastic news that the director has confirmed that both an Alien TV show and Blade Runner show are in the works.

Now, those who have been keeping an ear to the news will already know about the Alien show. It's being developed by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and the plot is said to revolve around a world that has to learn to live with those pesky xenomorphs.

Scott hasn't exactly been that positive about the upcoming show, noting it wouldn't be as good as the original movie (he's probably right there) but he explained in an interview on BBC Radio 4 Today programme (skip to 2hr 23mins to hear the interview for yourself) that they are looking at an 8-10 hour series and the pilot was being written right now.

Interestingly, Blade Runner is also a movie that is being made for TV, with Scott noting: "We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible... so, we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which will probably the first 10 hours.”

It's not known if Denis Villeneuve will be involved, given he was the one that brought us the fantastic Blade Runner 2049. He is currently working on Dune: Part 2, a TV show of Dune and TV mini series The Child so may have his hands full, though.

While Ridley Scott is primarily a feature film director, he has a long career in TV, too. He was recently an exec producer on Raised By Wolves and The Terror and was also involved in The Man In The High Castle.