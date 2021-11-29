Get Hulu for just $0.99 a month for a year in this incredible Cyber Monday deal

This is one of the best discounts we have ever seen for Hulu. For Black Friday and the remaining Cyber Monday it is offering its service for just a $1 a month for up to a year. Given that it usually costs $6.99, this means that you are saving a huge 85% for Hulu.

An amazing 85% off Get Hulu for $0.99 a month for a year! £$0.99/month - WAS: $6.99/month Get the ad-supported version of Hulu for its cheapest price ever - just $0.99 a month. Get the deal from Hulu now

Hulu is currently caught in a streaming war, with the likes of Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus looking to nab its subscribers. It does have a fantastic selection of shows and movies to entice you to its service, though.

These include: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rick And Morty, the amazing Adventure Time and classics such as 30 Rock and Seinfeld. And for those who need a bit (more) dystopia in their lives, there is also The Handmaid’s Tale top gorge on.

The fantastic Dopesick also made its debut on Hulu, although this was available in other countries through Disney Plus.

Given this is the best streaming deal we have seen all year, if you are not yet a Hulu subscriber and can get it in your country, then this is the deal of Cyber Monday so far.

