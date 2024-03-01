Get a cheap Disney+ subscription with this amazing new deal

Streaming service prices keep rising, but occasionally a hot deal comes to help take the sting out of this trend.

Disney+ is currently offering three months of membership for £1.99 a month. It’s a cracking deal, particularly if you are a streaming service hopper who keeps a regular eye on their subs.

This promo runs until March 14, and is for the “with ads” Disney+ subscription, which normally costs £4.99 a month. And if you don’t cancel before the end of the three months of cheap access, you’ll be charged that fee as normal going forwards.

Disney’s ad service isn’t too bad. You lose out on 4K streams and Dolby Atmos, but movies will still stream in 1080p resolution with surround sound.

This deal couldn’t land at a much better time because Disney+ just released one of its best shows in a long time.

What to watch on Disney+

Shogun is a new take on a 1975 novel that became a critical smash hit in 1980.

It’s the tale of a British sailor who washes up on the shores of Japan. Shogun is set in the 1600s, as a civil war is breaking out, and this stranger finds himself pulled into events.

The first two episodes are out now, the other eight dropping one a week up until the end of April. You’ll need two months of this three month promo just to see Shogun.

Other notable bits of content coming soon to Disney+ include Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, rights to which reportedly cost Disney $75 million, and X-Men '97. This is an animated series that follows on from the much-loved TV show of 1992-1997. It’s millennial catnip.