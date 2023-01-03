George R.R. Martin says some HBO Game of Thrones spin-offs are now in jeopardy
The acclaimed writer has said the future looks uncertain for his upcoming projects
Famed Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has said some of the spin-offs from his bestselling creation now face being "shelved" as HBO continues to reshuffle its roster of new content.
The news comes amid ongoing restructuring at Warner Bros. Discovery - and it seems one of the world's most popular franchises looks set to be directly affected.
Those possibly affected are a trio of animated series - one focussing on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, set on the continent of Essos, given they appear to be the only HBO Max exclusive show.
The projects stands hero series' Game of Thrones and House of Dragons, which were instead both housed on HBO's US cable channel.
When asked for comment on the claims, HBO did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter.
Main image credit: HBO