Game of Thrones creators team up with Sandra Oh on new Netflix original series

If ever there was a new original Netflix series worthy of our rather limited attention spans, The Chair must surely be it.

Why? Well, the project has been conceived by Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for a start, with GoT producer Bernadette Caulfield stepping up to join the pair in production.





Then there’s the fact that Killing Eve alumni Sandra Oh is set to star alongside Amanda Peet and Transparent's Jay Duplass.



Now do we have your attention?





The six half-hour episode series - described as a “dramedy” - is said to focus on the chair of an English department at a large and renowned university. Beyond that, not a great deal is known about the new venture.





It also finally puts an end to speculation surrounding their big 2019 Netflix deal. You may recall the $200 million deal the pair struck with Netflix back in August of last year after they parted ways with HBO.





Speculation was rife surrounding their new projects, but now it seems we’ve finally got some answers.





The Netflix venture was of such significance, the pair even called time on their involvement in a project involving a Star Wars trilogy citing they couldn’t do both projects justice.





As for more information and a potential release date, we will just have to sit tight.



