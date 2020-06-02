When is Frozen 2 on Disney Plus? We now have an answer

Disney Plus has revealed that Frozen 2 will be hitting the streaming service in the UK soon, and it will come with a bunch of extras.

According to Disney, Frozen 2 will be released on Disney Plus UK on the 3 July. If that's too long to wait, don't panic as the service will also be getting a a great behind-the-scenes look at the animated movie this month.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is a six-part documentary that follows the cast and crew making the movie - this will land 26 June.

This is becoming something of a trend for Disney Plus - last month we saw a behind-the-scenes documentary for The Mandalorian premier on Disney Plus, in celebration of Star Wars Day.



Alongside Frozen 2 and the upcoming doc, Disney Plus also has a bevy of other Frozen goodies. These include: the original Frozen and short movies Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen Fever and Lego Disney Frozen – Northern Lights.

If you have brain freeze about Frozen 2, then here's some information to thaw you: the sequel follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven on a journey into the unknown to discover the source of Elsa's magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.



Oh, and it's the number one animated feature of all time.

