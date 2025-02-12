Four Quarters retro arcade bar is coming to London’s Southwark Quarter, bringing new meaning to the term ‘drinking games’

Arcade bar chain Four Quarters is opening a fourth London location in London’s Southwark Quarter on the 3rd of March, adding a new spot for me to get shown up on Street FIghter II, but with some commiseratory cocktails nearby.

The new location, conveniently placed within stumbling distance of London Bridge, will feature over 25 original arcade machines, vintage console booths and large-screen projection gaming, to satiate all your retro gaming needs.

When you're ready to finally wet the whistle, there are more than 16 craft beers on draught, cocktails and a selection of street food vendors to soak it all up. So, if you get battered at Mario Kart, there are plenty of options to cheer yourself up with.

The well-maintained arcade machines the micro-chain has become known for will be the main attraction; Four Quarters works hard to keep the machines authentic and working just as well as they were in the era they were initially from.

If you're keen to check out the new bar, you can find it at the address below:

Four Quarters London Bridge

Arch 33

68 Union Street

London

Southwark

SE1 1TD

High-scoring bars

Arcade bars are becoming increasingly popular, with Four Quarters already having three other locations scattered across London including Peckham, Hackney Wick and Elephant & Castle — alongside a location in Newcastle.

Alternatively, if those locations aren't conveniently located, there's also NQ64 Arcade Bar and Las Vegas Arcade, both of which are found in Soho. These could be an excellent amuse-bouche before the Southwark Four Quarters opens.

We recently had a gander around the Southwark Quarter, where there was already plenty to enjoy, from culinary delights at In Horto to a big screen and good energy in Flat Iron Square. Now, with this Arcade bar, even more fun can be had in the area.



