First look at Netflix's euphoric new Bill Nighy football drama The Beautiful Game
It's a true tale of the underdog where England's homeless football team is concerned
Netflix has finally given us a sneak peak inside its latest triumphant series about England's homeless football team - and it looks as good as we'd hoped.
Starring BAFTA nominated Top Boy actor Micheal Ward and Oscar nominee Bill Nighy, the pair are serving up emotion by the bucket load as part of this brand new, real-life tale.
Documenting the rise of England's homeless football team, the series is set to see Nighy step up to the plate as England's manager as he attempts to guide the team to victory.
The first-look images show the actor celebrating triumphantly, with the team venturing to Rome as part of the full-length drama.
Rooted in reality, the series depicts the real tournament that was founded in 2001, spotlighting the stories of unhoused athletes from around the world.
The film comes ahead of the 2024 Homeless World Cup, which is set to take place in Seoul, S Korea, later this year following the recent success of the July 2023 tournament in Sacramento, California.
The first look images shows Nighy's character rejoicing in the crowd, with the team looking focussed as they stroll through Europe.
Directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and penned by Frank Bryce, the film also stars Shadow and Bone actor Kit Young, Susan Wokoma, Callum Scott Howells and Sheyi Cole.
