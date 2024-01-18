First look at Netflix's euphoric new Bill Nighy football drama The Beautiful Game

Netflix has finally given us a sneak peak inside its latest triumphant series about England's homeless football team - and it looks as good as we'd hoped.

Starring BAFTA nominated Top Boy actor Micheal Ward and Oscar nominee Bill Nighy, the pair are serving up emotion by the bucket load as part of this brand new, real-life tale.

Documenting the rise of England's homeless football team, the series is set to see Nighy step up to the plate as England's manager as he attempts to guide the team to victory.

The first-look images show the actor celebrating triumphantly, with the team venturing to Rome as part of the full-length drama.



In terms of premise, movie will follow Mal (Nighy) who has hopes of guiding his team to victory at the Homeless World Cup, a global street tournament attended by some 70 countries around the world.

Rooted in reality, the series depicts the real tournament that was founded in 2001, spotlighting the stories of unhoused athletes from around the world.

The film comes ahead of the 2024 Homeless World Cup, which is set to take place in Seoul, S Korea, later this year following the recent success of the July 2023 tournament in Sacramento, California.

The movie's premise is a true tale of the underdog, with Mal opting to bring talented striker Vinny (Ward) to the tournament despite battling a host of personal demons that could hinder England's hopes.

A player who holds the power to help his team win the tournament, the tale is every-inch an emotional rollercoaster.





The first look images shows Nighy's character rejoicing in the crowd, with the team looking focussed as they stroll through Europe.

"Mal is the manager of England's homeless football team, taking his players to Rome with the hope of being crowned champions of the Homeless World Cup, a global street soccer tournament," reads the synopsis.

"At the last minute he decides to bring with them a talented striker, Vinny, who could give them a real chance at winning, but only if he's ready to let go of his past and become part of the team."

Directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and penned by Frank Bryce, the film also stars Shadow and Bone actor Kit Young, Susan Wokoma, Callum Scott Howells and Sheyi Cole.

The Beautiful Game will be available to stream on Netflix from March 29

These are the Netflix movies worth watching this January



