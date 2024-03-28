First look at Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos's future hit Kinds of Kindness

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are at it again, this time unleashing the first trailer for forthcoming feature Kinds of Kindness.

Hot off the back of the pair's collaboration on Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness serves up something a little different (I mean, it is Lanthimos we're talking about).

Soundtracked by the Eurythmics, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) rings out as Emma Stone puts pedal to the metal as she floors it through an unknown city in a Dodge Challenger.

Marking the third collaboration between the pair, the bar has been set by Lanthimos following the success of both The Favourite and Poor Things.

Now, with Stone dancing bizarrely in a parking lot beside her car (and a comatose chap in a hospital gown), prepare for things to get, urm, strange.

Cue Margaret Qualley slapping Jesse Plemons, an unknown body being dragged from a hallway and Hong Chau licking a body.

“This is it - the moment of truth. Isn’t it wonderful?” narrates stone over the 45 second trailer.

The cast list reads like a who's-who of Hollywood, with the latest addition to the pair's truly unique anthology series set to hit cinemas in June.

Alongside Stone, audiences can expect appearances from Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn (yes, T-Swift's ex is in the mix), Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

Adding to this triptych fable, early teasers suggest the intriguing plot centres around a man who, despite having no choice, tries to take control of his own life.

Add to that melting pot a policeman, who's wife returns after going missing-at-sea, only to find she has returned a different person.

There's also "a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," according to the synopsis.

Though Kinds of Kindness is Stone and Lanthimos’ third collaboration, with rumours swirling that the pair might be teaming up for a remake of South Korean hit film, Save the Green Planet.

Kinds of Kindness hits UK cinemas on Jun 28 after landing in US cinemas on June 21