Fantastic early Black Friday alert! Save big on the Google Pixel 6a

Black Friday is a great time of year to buy all of the tech you’ve been considering, and coveting, over the past 12 months at a discount. However, many people don’t think to buy a new phone during the sales season, opting instead for smaller ticket items, like headphones and games.

This year, there are some excellent smartphone discounts around already, you just have to find the right one. We’re excited to share that the Google Pixel 6a is an early Black Friday deal that you don’t want to miss out on if you’re in the market for a new phone.

The Google Pixel 6a launched in 2022 and it’s the more affordable version of the Google Pixel 6 smartphone. It has Google Tensor, a custom-built chip that makes recent Pixel phones faster and smarter than ever. It also has one of the best cameras you’ll find in any phone and a 24-hour battery.

If you’re looking for a relatively cheap, all-rounder Android phone, the Google Pixel 6a is a great option and the best news is it’s one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. At the time of writing, you can pick up a Google Pixel 6a smartphone in Carbon, Chalk or Sage (that’s a dark grey, light grey and pale green) for £299 (that’s a huge saving of £100).

Keep your eyes peeled for more early Black Friday deals, especially those from Google. Some brands haven’t discounted any of their products yet, but Google has already hit the ground running.