Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could hit Disney Plus on May 4

It’s no secret that the launch of Disney+ UK coinciding with lockdown has provided hours of lighthearted entertainment for many. But among the list of top titles available to stream, there has been one glaring Star Wars shaped omission.



Fans were left disappointed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker failed to appear on the platform on launch day - despite receiving mixed reviews when it hit cinemas across the world.





However, most still haven’t given up hope of catching the final installment on the recently launched streaming service, with many eyeing up May 4 as a potential launch date.











Why? Well, unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past millennia, May 4 has been dubbed Star Wars day by fans, making it the ideal occasion to celebrate the final installment of the franchise.





What began as a fan-celebrated date quickly turned into a concept that was recognised worldwide - including by Disney.





“What started as a fan-generated grassroots holiday, Star WarsDay has become a full-fledged celebration of theStar Wars saga embraced by the entire galaxy," noted Disney’s Mandalorian press release.





And with many of Disney's recent releases going straight to streaming services amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the closure of cinemas, it's certainly a possibility that holds some weight.





Add to that the fact the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian are already set to land on Disney+ this Star Wars day, it makes sense that The Rise of Skywalker could be the latest film addition to the list.





Disney, the people need their Star Wars fix. For now, only time will tell.



