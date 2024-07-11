Fancy owning Princess Leia’s bikini or a Star Wars Y-wing Starfighter? Here's your chance

Have you ever pictured yourself as the next Thor, Princess Leia or have the force to rival Luke Skywalker?

Now, you can make that dream a reality (well, in part), as some of Hollywood's most legendary sci-fi props go under the hammer.



Move over Chris Hemsworth, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, there's a new star in town - yes, that's you, and you're grappling a giant uru metal hammer.

Well, that's if you have a cool $17,000 floating about.

Yup, film fans can now purchase a piece of movie history thanks to an impressive series of lots up for sale at Heritage Auction’s July entertainment auction.

Taking place on July 25, this sale has an eye-watering array of props, models, scripts and tantalising film memorabilia. It's a must for film fans.

We've seen a fair few of these auctions take place over the years, but this one is definitely up there in terms of the assortment of props and memorabilia on offer.

Now's your chance to purchase a piece of sci-fi history - whether that's a scale model of the Star Trek Voyager or an original script from A Space Odyssey.



Auction highlights are set to include the prop Y-wing helmed by Gold Leader, who assisted young Luke Skywalker in taking down the Death Star in “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

Oh, and then there's Princess Leia’s metal bikini - you know, the one worn in Jabba’s ship in Return of the Jedi?

A piece of movie history, this outfit came close to disappearing after the franchise came perilously close to pretending the outfit never actually existed

However, this auction isn't all about the wearables, oh no.



Additional lots include a painting of the USS Enterprise by creator Greg Jein, a Blade Runner (1982) poster, Thor’s hammer created for Thor: The Dark World, as well as a tantalising Mandalorian helmet from the Star Wars spin-off.

“As Heritage has done time and again, we’re bringing together some of the most important cultural artifacts that have never before been in a single place,” Joe Maddalena, Heritage Auctions executive vice president said.

“When you do that, you immediately, instinctively recognise the importance and influence of these science-fiction films and television shows — how they’ve shaped how we look at and think about the world and beyond."

With prices ranging from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, be sure to check out the extensive list over on the auction site now.