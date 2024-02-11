Everyone's saying the same thing about Amazon Prime Video's new number one movie

What with Valentine's Day just around the corner, love is in the air this week when it comes to streaming.

Netflix has a hit on its hands with its adaptation of David Nicholls' fantastic romantic novel One Day, while new movie Upgraded has shot to the top of the Prime Video charts.

This romcom is by actress-turned-director Carlson Young and stars Riverdale's Camila Mendes as Ana, an intern at an art gallery that gets upgraded for a flight and mistaken for her boss by someone she falls for.

While the world hasn't quite fallen head over heals for the film, like Ana does, it has got a strong 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many of the reviews saying the same thing: that there are huge Devil Wears Prada vibes about the movie, especially thanks to Marisa Tomeii's portrayal as the tyrannical boss.

Image Credit: Prime Video

"Think Cinderella meets The Devil Wears Prada, and throw in some art," says Ready Steady Cut.

"Grafting a romantic-comedy framework on to an art-world version of The Devil Wears Prada, this slick and stylish effort is more contrived than charming," notes Cinemalogue.

"Tomei and her minions channel Devil Wears Prada-energy that makes for an instant rom-com classic, but the real highlight is the strong female empowerment," says Pop Culture Planet.

IndieWire also cites the movie, noting: "Camila Mendes’ Star Power Soars in This ‘Devil Wears Prada’-Esque Rom-Com for the Art World."

If you are going to ape any movie, then The Devil Wears Prada, with its cutting look at the fashion industry, is a good place to start.

Upgraded is streaming now on Prime Video and definitely shouldn't be confused with Upgrade, the 80s-style cypberpunk pic directed by Leigh Whannell - which is well worth a watch but certainly won't get you in a romantic mood.

