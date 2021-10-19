ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Eternals first reactions are in: it's unlike any other MCU movie

All the reactions from the World Premiere.

Marc Chacksfield
19 October 2021

Eternals, the long-awaited Phase 4 Marvel movie, has had its World Premiere in Los Angeles and those lucky enough to attend have been Tweeting their thoughts about the film.

We will have to wait a few more days for official reviews of Eternals, but it's always interesting to look at the first reactions to gauge how a film has been received and there are certainly some reactions that will raise eyebrows.

Eternals is the 26th Marvel movie, which is an achievement all by itself. Focusing on a new (to the world of the MCU) group of superheroes called Eternals, they are an immortal Alien race that have been watching the world for thousands of years and finally come out of hiding because of the repercussions of Thanos' snap and half the world's population coming back.

The cast assembled is impressive, with the likes of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie all starring. The movie has been directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

Here's what some film critics are saying about the movie, which is being described as "a masterpiece" and "one of the best-looking Marvel movies of all time". There are also comparisons with what is going on in the DCEU, both from a positive and negative point of view.

There you have it, mostly positive but we are in for a very different MCU movie than we have seen before.

It looks like Marvel is up to its old tricks with the post-credit sequences so, as always, make sure you stay to the very end when you watch it on the big screen from 5 November.

