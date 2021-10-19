Eternals first reactions are in: it's unlike any other MCU movie

Eternals, the long-awaited Phase 4 Marvel movie, has had its World Premiere in Los Angeles and those lucky enough to attend have been Tweeting their thoughts about the film.

We will have to wait a few more days for official reviews of Eternals, but it's always interesting to look at the first reactions to gauge how a film has been received and there are certainly some reactions that will raise eyebrows.

Eternals is the 26th Marvel movie, which is an achievement all by itself. Focusing on a new (to the world of the MCU) group of superheroes called Eternals, they are an immortal Alien race that have been watching the world for thousands of years and finally come out of hiding because of the repercussions of Thanos' snap and half the world's population coming back.

The cast assembled is impressive, with the likes of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie all starring. The movie has been directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

Here's what some film critics are saying about the movie, which is being described as "a masterpiece" and "one of the best-looking Marvel movies of all time". There are also comparisons with what is going on in the DCEU, both from a positive and negative point of view.

Holy crap - Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternalspic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S

— Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56

— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is a whole lot of movie.



It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks.



Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp. pic.twitter.com/hSMtwRlabv

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 19, 2021

Eternals is Marvel’s version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A film that builds upon a cast of unknown characters and does so with great success. Chloé Zhao direction is superb. Easily one of the best looking Marvel films of all time. Insane post credits scenes too. #Eternalspic.twitter.com/TbZlqPJxGQ

— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 19, 2021

My favorite part of Marvel movies is how they consistently manage to find new ways to tell their stories. #eternals is beautifully shot & looks very different than previous MCU films. Story surprised me with some of the twists & turns. The 2 after the credits scenes are pic.twitter.com/XUgxkBngeX

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2021

#Eternals flirts with being "just a superhero movie" but (barely) gets by on scale, a few affable actors and some eventual intrugue. At its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes. pic.twitter.com/Im83hV6sm0

— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 19, 2021

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

There you have it, mostly positive but we are in for a very different MCU movie than we have seen before.

It looks like Marvel is up to its old tricks with the post-credit sequences so, as always, make sure you stay to the very end when you watch it on the big screen from 5 November.