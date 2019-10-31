Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has launched his own tequila - and he means serious business

Anyone who has spent more than five minutes on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Instagram page will know that this man likes a good drink. Not just any drink though - tequila.

Now, the WWE wrestler has taken this love one step further as he plans to launch his own tequila brand.





Teremana Tequila will be available for fans to buy from early next year, and the Fast and Furious actor celebrated the news with a picture of himself and his team outside the distillery.









And, if the caption is anything to go by - this is not just some crappy celebrity spirit - The Rock is taking it seriously.





Writing on Instagram, he said. “TERA means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth.





“Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best quality and taste, but done the right way - by hand. Small batch, hand-crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.”





That’s all we have to go on for now, so no prices yet nor any news on whether it’ll be available in the UK, but we do know he’ll face fierce competition from celeb spirits from the likes of Nick Jonas, whose tequila launched earlier this year.





Though, we’re not sure we’d want to be pitted against The Rock in any fight - spirit or otherwise - so we reckon, he’ll probably be okay.





Fancy a bottle while you wait, here are our picks for best tequila