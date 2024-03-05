Dune: Part 2 breaks box office records - and it rivals an all-time great
Prepare for a multi-million dollar figure as Timothée works his magic
Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2 has received a standing ovation where critics and fans alike are concerned.
And now, the sci-fi epic - and follow-up to the record breaking 2021 Dune release, has broken a host of new records (and no, we're not talking about its epic run time).
The star power of lead Timothée Chalamet has proved undeniable, with figures emerging from the North American box office revealing the release earned a whopping $81.5 million (£64 million) during its opening weekend according to Variety.
The figures make this the biggest opening weekend of 2024 where the domestic box office is concerned.
Not to mention the fact it's the biggest worldwide release since Barbie hit cinemas with an impressive $356 million in revenue in July last year.
Oh, and the small matter of claiming an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
And it's a definite contender when it comes to a record breaking 2025 awards season (yes, we're thinking ahead here), set to rival 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune release.
It's an impressive feat when you consider that no films have crossed $100 million mark domestically in 2024.
So far, the highest earning movies of the year have consisted of The Beekeeper, Bob Marley: One Love and Mean Girls.
The release explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides, with the character uniting with Chani and the Fremen on a revenge mission, taking on the conspirators who set out to destroy his family.
The film is yet to be released in China and Japan, however, the original Dune grossed an impressive $46.2 million in the two territories last time around.
