Disney’s new Frozen shorts will make lockdown fly by

The launch of Disney Plus UK was perfectly timed to keep us occupied in lockdown, but with self-isolation continuing Disney has decided to do something extra.

Disney Animation is dedicating a series of Frozen shorts to the much-loved singing snowman Olaf.

The new web series is titled At Home With Olaf and will be made up of 20 shorts with the much-loved character still voiced by Josh Gad (from his home).

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMomentspic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev

— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

Sharing the first 40-second clip on their Twitter, Disney Animation wrote: “Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond.”

In the clip 'Fun with Snow', Olaf accidentally throws a snowgie’s head after mistaking it for a snowball. A cute, if slightly unusual, game of catch then pursues.

Disney is yet to announce when the other 19 shorts will be available to watch, but we expect the clips will find their way on itsTwitter pretty quickly.

In other news, Frozen 2 is expected to be available on Disney Plus's UK platform from sometime in July, having arrived on the US version of the streaming service last month.