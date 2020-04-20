Disney's Bedtime Hotline is back to help kids drop off to sleep during lockdown

With lockdown continuing to stretch out in front us, those living with family are still desperately looking for (free) entertainment to keep the little ones busy.

And, by now you’ve almost certainly read every bedtime book time and again. Luckily, Disney is bringing back its famous bedtime hotline to help out.

For two-weeks only last September, Disney put on ‘Bedtime Hotline’, which allowed children to hear from their favourite Disney, Pixar Marvel or Star Wars characters.

Now, it’s back. Those in the US simply call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear from the characters.

Unfortunately, this time it seemed only the classic Disney characters were available so there won’t be anyone from the Star Wars and Marvel Universes free to chat.

Instead, children (and adults, if you’re so inclined) can hear from the likes of Donald Duck and Goofy - as well as the Big Cheese himself, Mickey Mouse.

Like last time, the hotline is only around for a limited time so be sure to phone before 30 April if you’d like to hear from your favourite character.