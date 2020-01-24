Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi delayed until scripts get polished

There has been much rumour and speculation about the Kenobi, the Disney Plus show that follows the story of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Initial rumours were not good, hinting that the show may be cancelled altogether.

It's not as bad as that, though, with new word that the show is currently on a break while the series' scripts get something of a rewrite. Actually, make that a huge rewrite as original writer Hossein Amini apparently is no longer part of the project.

Now, this may sound like panic stations but Disney has got a long history of pausing things to give them a rewrite. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story went through some massive changes and came out pretty damn good.

The same with Solo, which was a passable space romp, albeit one that missed the fun, snark and bit that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller would have brought to the franchise.

Hell, even the final movie in the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker, ended up being very different to what it was originally, with Colin Trevorrow replaced by nostalgia nanny JJ Abrams.

And it looks like the same thing is happening again with Kenobi.

Its star, Ewan MacGregor, however isn't too concerned. Speaking to Variety he said: “I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year.

“I think the scripts are great. They’re in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep our same airdate. All good.”

He also noted at the Birds of Prey fan launch in LA: “I didn’t realize until we got here tonight and everybody is going, ‘Oh, my god!’ But it’s not really as dramatic as it might seem.”

That may well be the case, but THR is reporting that everyone has been sent home from Pinewood until new scripts have been made and that the series will now shrink from six episodes to four.

Whatever the case, we will be waiting a while for the show - almost as long as the UK has been waiting for Disney Plus...

