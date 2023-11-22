Disney Plus' jaw-dropping Black Friday deal has just arrived

Here’s one you might not expect: one of the best Black Friday deals is for a streaming service, Disney Plus.

US subscribers can sign up to Hulu and Disney Plus for just $2.99 a month, and that lasts a whole year, not just an initial promotional month.

Here’s how it breaks down. Thanks to Black Friday you can get a Hulu membership for just $0.99 a month, and there’s the option to add Disney Plus for only $2.

Two top streamers for $2.99? That’s a hot deal.

The only downside is these deals are for the streamers’ ad-supported plans. But the saving are still pretty epic.

Hulu usually costs $7.99 a month, meaning you’re getting 88% off. Disney+’s standard tier costs $7.99 too, so we’re getting 75% off that price too.

It’s a steal. Hulu lets buy stream at up to 4K resolution, where available, while the ad-supported tier of Disney Plus offers 1080p streams.

The key appeals of Disney Plus don’t take much explaining. If you’re a fan of Star Wars or Marvel, you want access to Disney Plus. And that’s before we even get onto all those amazing Pixar movies and Disney animated classics. Indiana Jones too.

Hulu’s great for top shows, like Only Murders Left in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale and the one everyone seems to be talking about at the moment, The Bear.

Live in the UK rather than the US? There’s no word on a Disney Plus Black Friday deal there yet. But there’s still time. Fingers crossed, eh?