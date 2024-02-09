Disney Plus drops first trailer for new murder mystery starring Game of Thrones alumni
Think period drama-meets-Cluedo where this new offering is concerned
Prepare for more twists and turns than an Agatha Christie novel, as Disney+ drops the first trailer for its brand new murder mystery series.
What makes this unique? Well, not only does it boast a stellar cast line-up, but the rather unusual time period is sure to float the boat of history fanatics out there.
That is to say, most murder mysteries tend to be set within modern times (or at least the last 100 years or so).
However, forthcoming Disney+ release Shardlake is about to change all that, set against the backdrop of Tudor England (yes, we're talking Henry VIII in his prime).
Starring Game of Thrones alumni Sean Bean, Help star Arthur Hughes, and Masters of the Air's Anthony Boyle, this standout cast are in for a ruff ride (geddit?).
Think plenty of gold chains, castles and death, as this thoroughly intriguing watch lands on our screens.
What we can say is that this series is set to entertain - particularly if you're a fan of The Last Kingdom.
You can catch Shardlake when it lands on Disney )
- Discover the best Disney+ shows worth streaming this February