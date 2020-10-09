Devialet Gemini true wireless earphones come with big noise-cancelling boast

Devialet, famed for its bass-shattering, awesome-looking Phantom speaker has hit the lucrative headphone market with its latest launch - the Devialet Gemini true wireless earphones.

With looks that ape its previous products (think premium and stylish), the French audio giant's push into earphones has been two years in the making and because of this it is offering some rather mighty claims.

It believes that the Devialet Gemini true wireless earphones have been given 'industry-leading' ANC, which is sure to make the likes of Bose and Sony sit up and pay attention.

According to Devialet, its earphones "offer best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for an audio experience that’s as immersive as you want it to be."

Its technology is said to zap bass and treble interruptions with ease, ridding your ears of unwanted background noise so you can focus on the music or audio you are listening to.

In total, there are three levels of ANC and two versions of its Transparency Mode, which "offers a complete hear-through experience, with both microphones working in sync to efficiently transmit external sound".

Not only this, it also has worked hard to make sure that you will hear music as you would with a speaker, with its Ear Active Matching.

Put these on and built-in mics will adjust the sound 10,000 times per second "to instantly adapt its equalisation, enhancing bass restitution and audio performance seamlessly for a sound that fits every moment". Fancy.





Looks-wise, anyone familiar with Devialet's Phantom speakers will see the similarities (in looks, mind, if it was size then your ears would have to be the size of a small planet), they are pretty distinctive, with a matte black, purple shades design

Other features include: 8 hours of battery life (or 6 hours with ANC activated, Wireless Qi charging and Qualcomm aptX support.

All of this comes at a price that's higher than the AirPods Pro. The Devialet Gemini will be available to pre-order for £279, about £50 more than Apple's efforts but with specs that are certainly worth considering.