Danny Boyle reveals 28 Years Later cast starring three huge Hollywood names

Danny Boyle has revealed three major Hollywood stars lined up for his hotly anticipated '28 Days Later' sequel - and the news is seismic.

The best part? It looks set to be an all-British affair.

Entitled '28 Years Later', the post-apocalyptic follow-up is has now added Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes to its cast.

The huge announcement was made on Wednesday evening, with the stars on-boarding confirmed ahead of production kicking off in May.

The first in a planned trilogy of sequels, it follows reports from Deadline which suggest Candyman director Nia DiCosta is being lined up to direct the second of the three films.

The first two releases in he new arc of films are set to be shot back-to-back, with a combined estimated budget of $75 million.

The sequel to Boyle's viral hit '28 Days Later', the 2002 film starred a then largely unknown Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders actor by the name of Cillian Murphy.

Depicting a bicycle courier (Murphy) who wakes up from a coma to discover the world had been crippled by a virus, the arc sees his character battle through a strange new world overrun with zombies.

Made on a minuscule budget of $8 million, the British film went on to make an impressive $82 million worldwide.

It comes amid rumours Murphy looks set to return to the role after stepping back to executive produce on 28 Weeks Later.

The release was followed by '28 Weeks Later' in 2007, which attracted huge audiences following the success of the Murphy-led original.

The new instalment marks something of a reunion for those helming the franchise, with the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director set to reunite with Civil War writer and director Alex Garland on the latest '28...' film.

With both of the new screenplays once again written by Garland, these are a couple of releases that look to be hot property.

So far, details of the plot have largely been kept under wraps ahead of filming kicking off this spring.