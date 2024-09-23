Daisy Ridley's Star Wars movie 'on hold' reckons a new report

There’s been another disturbance in the force, with more bad news for the future of Star Wars movies.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order, a rumoured title for the upcoming Daisy Ridley film, has been put “on hold” according to leaker Daniel Richtman.

The film is being written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, and was initially expected to begin filming in April 2024 before plans were derailed by the actors’ and writers’ guild strikes.

And now? The future for the film is less certain than ever.

Back in June Bespin Bulletin reported the film would not begin shooting this year. And there’s more pressure on this project than most, as the continuation of the mainline Star Wars story. Where do they go from here, following the maligned Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

World of Reel claims the Steven Knight has produced four drafts of the screenplay so far, and that the story is yet to be finalised.

Ms Marvel director and documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is pencilled in as director, although nothing about this project can be seen as solid as this point.

Plans for a film starring Rey (Daisy Ridley) were initially announced during 2023’s Star Wars Celebration. The concept was a film that would continue on from The Rise of Skywalker, 15 years after those events, and see Rey begin a new era of Jedi. But since then? We’ve been dining on rumours and speculation.

The next Star Wars movie due to hit cinemas is The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, and is pegged for a May 2026 release.

Everything else movie-related in the Star Wars universe has been in a state of flux for the last couple of years.

In 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company was planning to make less Star Wars and Marvel content, in cost-cutting measures we’ve seen across the streaming giants.

Star Wars movies from Taika Waititi, James Mangold, Shawn Levy and Dave Filoni are believed to be in development at present. But how many of those will actually make it to screens, and will they do so before 2027? That we don’t know.