Cult favorite action movie's sequel to start filming soon

A sequel to the brilliant action movie Nobody is due to begin shooting in just a few months.

Nobody 2 may start filming as early as August, reports Collider, with shooting date estimates ranging from August to October.

The team need to get their skates on for this one, though, as there’s apparently no director attached. And only Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen have been confirmed in the cast.

Nobody was released in 2021. We heard about plans for a sequel in that same year, and filming was at one point reportedly pencilled in for 2023.

However, star Bob Odenkirk has had health issues since the first Nobody was released. Shortly after, in July 2021, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while shooting an episode of Better Call Saul.

Nobody does it better

The first Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller. He did appear to be attached to the sequel at one point, but Collider reports he is no longer involved.

Nobody was the 88th most popular movie on Netflix in the second half of 2023, and was watched more than 20 million times on the streamer despite not being available globally.

The sequel will be shot in Winnipeg, just like the original.

Derek Kolstad is expected to be on the credits list as the film’s writer. He wrote the first three John Wick films, as well as Nobody.

We have no clues as to what might happen in Nobody 2, but the ending of the first film leaves room for Christopher Lloyd and RZA to return as Hutch Mansell’s allies.

The first film made $57 million at the box office, from a $16 million production budget. We like to think a sequel could do even better, arriving — fingers crossed — nowhere near a global pandemic.