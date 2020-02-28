Apple Arcade: one of its biggest exclusive games is finally available

Back in September, Apple Arcade was revealed and along with it a whole slew of games. Instead of offering them all at once, though, Apple has been drip-feeding exclusives - and now we finally have one of the biggest.

Crossy Road may be five years old now, but the game was ridiculously popular when it was first released - making around $10 million for its developer's Hipster Whale (and Apple) and it had over 50 million downloads.

Its successor is an Apple Arcade exclusive and is called Crossy Road Castle. It takes the idea of the endless 'Frogger' concept and adds in co-op play, with the idea that you and your friends try and get as high as you can up the castle.

According to Hipster Whale, you can "bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different."

This means that you can play the game on one device, using multiple controllers, or you can connect over multiple devices.

As with the original Crossy Road, there are loads of secrets to unlock and it's keen to stress that the game will be different every time you play it.

Crossy Road Castle was originally announced way back in October - mere weeks after the launch of Apple Arcade. So we have been waiting a long time for this game, which is undoubtedly one of the key titles for Apple's game-streaming service.

Crossy Road Castle is available now on the App Store - you can get it for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV. There's no word on a Mac launch as of yet.



If you fancy finding out more about Crossy Road Castle, then watch the teaser below.