Christopher Waltz is the boss from hell in Prime Video's thrilling new trailer for The Consultant

Christopher Waltz has finessed the art of playing the bad guy, which is handy, given the nature of his latest skin crawling role in new Prime Video thriller The Consultant.

The first official trailer has now dropped ahead of its launch, with the eight-episode series led by the boss from hell, Regus Patoff - played by Waltz.

A sociopathic manipulator, Waltz's character can be seen intimidating (and sniffing) employees at a leading games development company as he takes control of the company.

Opening with Waltz aggressively sharpening a pile of red pencils, The Consultant declares all-out psychological warfare on viewers.



It's a series that poses a simple question: how far will a boss go to get ahead in an über competitive industry?

Set to land on the streaming platform on February 24, the Amazon series is written by Servant creator Tony Basgallop and based on the best-selling novel by Bentley Little.

Starring Mainstream and Palo Alto actor Nat Wolff, The Consultant also stars The White Lotus' Brittany O'Grady as two of Patoff's wary employees.

The 66-year-old Austrian-German actor cuts a terrifying figure as he strolls around the company, terrifying employees and orchestrating mind games.

Famed for his roles as Blofeld in No Time To Die and Colonel in Inglorious Bastards, the actor's penchant for dark and twisted characters is clear to see.

With his character setting out to 'improve the company', Waltz can be heard saying "my purpose is to improve the business".

Adding: "If it helps you to see me as a monster, so be it."

A dark and deliciously sinister watch, The Consultant arrives on Prime Video on February 24.