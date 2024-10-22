Christopher Nolan’s next movie set to star Tom Holland — and could be a vampire flick

Christopher Nolan’s next movie remains shrouded in mystery, but its cast is starting to take shape. The latest Hollywood star to join the film will be Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, joining Matt Damon on the secretive shoot.

The film will see Nolan, hot off his Oscar’s success with Oppenheimer, teaming up again with Universal. But what exactly are they teaming up for? There’s only rumour and hearsay to go on.

Let’s break it down. The Hollywood Reporter says the film’s “setting is not the present day, although it’s unclear whether it’s set in the past or the future.” Previous rumours had the film’s synopsis down as being varied as a helicopter action film, or a gothic horror flick.

That latter possibility is looking the most likely now, with io9 sources saying that not only is the film set in the past, not only is it going to be a horror film, but that it’ll be a vampire film set in the 1920s.

Colour us intrigued. Nolan’s got a bit of a reputation for making mostly sterile sci-fi and thrillers (fantastic ones at that), but there’s enough gothicism in Batman Begins to get a feel for how his aesthetic might translate to a horror flick, while The Prestige shows he knows his way around a top hat and tails.

What he hasn’t managed though is to make a sexy film, and vampires are nothing if not erotically charged. Seemingly out to answer such criticism was the stilted sex scenes in Oppenheimer, which were about as seductive as a science class crash course in nuclear physics.

Even with the answers to these questions still cloaked in shadow, we do have a release date though — July 17, 2026. And, naturally, it’ll be in IMAX format too, whatever ‘it’ ends up being.

