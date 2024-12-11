Chris Evans is returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans is set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. But the big question remains. Who will he play?

The big reveal of Avengers: Doomsday to date is Robert Downey Jr. will return, this time as arch villain Doctor Doom. But he won’t be alone as an MCU alumnus, according to TheWrap.

Previous Captain America heartthrob Chris Evans will feature in the movie too. But after the heartfelt final moment he had as ‘cap back in the original Avengers saga, surely no-one’s asking for him to come back as the familiar old shield-swinger?

Of course, the real MCU heads out there know Chris Evans’s relationship with Marvel goes well beyond Captain America.

Long before Iron Man and the resurrection of Marvel as the hottest thing in pop culture, Evans played Johnny Storm in a pair of ill-fated Fantastic Four films. And a video game.



It’s a role he reprised, in cameo form, during Deadpool & Wolverine, too.

However, the idea he will hop back into that role doesn’t make complete sense either. The Fantastic Four is set to get a cinematic reboot in summer 2025, with Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

It’s also not a case where we can reliably dig back into the comic inspiration for Avengers: Doomsday for clues. This next Avengers film was originally set to feature Kang instead of Doctor Doom, before Jonathan Majors was dropped from the MCU following accusations of assault from his former partner.

What we do know, though, is Avengers: Doomsday is set to be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who also directed the last two Avengers movies. So while we do have some of the elements of a potential cinematic car crash here, the films are in as safe hands as we could hope for.

Avengers: Doomsday is due in cinemas on May 1, 2026.