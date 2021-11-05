Celebrate Old Fashioned Week in style with Woodford Reserve Whiskey

Old Fashioned Week is the ultimate global celebration of the world’s favourite classic cocktail - and Woodford Reserve Whiskey is at the heart of it all as the official organiser. The premium whiskey brand is bringing Old Fashioned Week back globally for its sixth year from the 5th to the 14th November across 12 countries. In the UK, however, Woodford Reserve will be extending the celebrations until the end of November. There are a number of exciting events planned to showcase this popular cocktail. This is one cocktail celebration you don’t want to miss out on!

There’s a reason why Woodford Reserve Whiskey is synonymous with the Old Fashioned. The fact that it was voted by Drinks International* as the best bourbon to use in an Old Fashioned is testament to this.

Woodford Reserve is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, a National Historic Landmark, has been making the world’s finest bourbon in Kentucky, from a grain recipe that comprises 72% corn, 18% rye and 10% malted barley. The recipe has created a whiskey / spirit with more than 200 detectable flavours including sweet aromatics, spice and floral notes. From its rich aroma on the nose, to its distinctive depth of flavour and characteristic colour, Woodford Reserve Whiskey has been designed to surprise and delight with every sip.





It’s a whiskey that has been enjoyed for many years and Old Fashioned Week is the perfect opportunity to get to taste it in a number of brilliant bars and restaurants across the UK. Some of those participating nationwide include Hotel Du Vin and Malmaison hotels who are offering a Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned signature serve throughout the week, as will Brasserie Blanc and Marstons.

If you are in London, these are the bars you need to head to:

The Hoxton is offering a Signature Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned menu featuring pre-batched Old Fashioneds for guests of the hotel - see more details below.

South Place Hotel has a stunning Woodford Reserve Enchanted Forest takeover, featuring signature Woodford Reserve Old Fashioneds

Swift is set to end Old Fashioned Week in style with two Southern Style Seafood Boils running on Friday 12th in the evening and Saturday 13th in the daytime. This is a ticketed event and guests will be treated to an Ember (Swift’s Woodford Reserve serve) on arrival, alongside a menu of three different Woodford Reserve serves. Decatur, the food partner, will also be cooking up a three course menu on both dates

The OG Old Fashioned Masterclass



To end Old Fashioned Week in high spirits, Woodford Reserve will host ‘The OG Old Fashioned Masterclass’ on November 24th at 8pm, partnering with legendary bartender Jake Burger to deliver a spectacle for all the senses. Burger will share tales from his career and the history of the Old Fashioned, before UK Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador, Joseph Hall, will host an interactive session - exploring the unique flavour profiles of Woodford Reserve.

The ‘OG Old Fashioned Masterclass’ will be taking place at The Edition, London with tickets available from £15. To book a ticket visit here.

The Hoxton x Woodford Reserve Whiskey – European bar takeovers

World-renowned urban hotel, The Hoxton, is partnering with Woodford Reserve Whiskey to celebrate Old Fashioned Week with a series of takeovers across their most iconic European sites hosting the best bars that the continent has to offer.

Taking place on 14th and 15th November, each visiting bar will be showcasing their creativity with a Woodford Reserve menu focusing around the Old Fashioned serve.

Old Fashioned Week is a global celebration of the World's No.1 Best Selling cocktail and what better way to celebrate than partnering with a global institution like The Hoxton.

Bartenders will be making the trips across Europe to the following venues:

The Hoxton UK takeovers:

The Hoxton Southwark x Drink Kong (Rome)

The Hoxton Europe takeovers:

The Hoxton Amsterdam x Hawksmoor (London)

The Hoxton Rome x Swift (London)

The Hoxton Paris x Mother Mercy (Newcastle)

If you can’t get to a bar, there’s no reason why you can’t still join in with the Old Fashioned Week celebrations. All you need to do is follow the recipe below to make the perfect Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned at home. Enjoy!

Ingredients

50ml Woodford Reserve

15ml sugar syrup

3 dashes Woodford Reserve Aromatic Bitters

Aromatic Bitters 2 dashes Woodford Reserve Orange Bitters

Orange Bitters How to make the perfect Old Fashioned

Add ingredients to a mixing glass. Add ice to the mixing glass and a serving glass. Stir ingredients in the mixing glass for 30-40 secs. Strain into the serving glass. Garnish with a lightly expressed orange peel.

Head to Woodford Reserve’s official site to see what bars near you are taking part in Old Fashioned Week - this really is a celebration that you don’t want to miss out on.

CRAFTED CAREFULLY. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Woodford Reserve is a registered trademark. 2021 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved.

*The Brand Report 2021, Drink’s International