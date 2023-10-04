Celebrate 100 years of Cutty Sark Blended Scotch with this naut-y limited release

When you think of a spirit associated with the high seas, chances are rum is the first to pop to mind. Prepare to think again.

Cutty Sark’s centenary release is equal parts passion and history, with an all-new limited-edition poised to capture the hearts of Scotch whiskey lovers the world over.





As the name would suggest, this whiskey pays homage to the iconic sailing vessel which launched from Dumbarton, Scotland in 1869. Embarking on its maiden voyage from London to Shanghai stocked with spirits, wine and tea, it returned to the UK carrying 1.3 million pounds worth of tea.





A limited release of 1,435 bottles, each comes individually numbered, adding a bespoke twist to this nautical release.











Set to circumnavigate its way to your heart, this 100th anniversary release has been created by Cutty Sark Master Blender Stephen Woodcock. A rich and aromatic blend with notes of chocolate and ripe fruit, each bottle comes in at 52.2% ABV.





After spending more than 23 years aging in some of Scotland’s finest distilleries, the maturation process is completed with 100 days resting in ex-port casks before bottling.





Manon Brochet, brand manager, said: “We are so proud to celebrate 100 years of Cutty Sark Blended Scotch Whisky aboard our namesake.





“Brimming with flavours fathoms deep, our Cutty Sark Centenary Edition gives a real flavour of our whisky’s century of adventure. And we are celebrating around the world thanks to our Anniversary Edition and dramatic video campaign.





“With the wind in our sails since 1923, we are looking forward to sharing many more adventures with Cutty Sark lovers in the years to come.”





Presented in a maritime-themed gift box, each bottle comes wrapped in a flask-like leather pouch. The nautical-inspired finish is reminiscent of a mainsail, with the white rope and golden eyelet detailing a subtle nod to the historic Cutty Sark ship. Topped with a golden stopper in the shape of a ship’s cleat, this fetching presentation box is a must for fans





Boating a RRP of £900 / $1,000, these bottles are likely to disappear fast.





Available to purchase from specialist retailers in the coming months, we look forward to plenty more limited-edition whiskey releases over the next 100 years.



