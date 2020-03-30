Captain Morgan's new orange and vanilla rum tastes like summer

Captain Morgan is one of the world's best-selling rum, and the drinks company loves to play with flavours.

And, following on from their recently launched Tiki-inspired rum, Captain Morgan has now released a new orange and vanilla flavour.

It’s currently only available in the US, Captain Morgan describes Orange Vanilla Twist as tasting “like summer”.

You might be a ways away from opening the pool but thanks to our new, summer-edition Orange Vanilla Twist, that poolside vibe has never been closer. Available now for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/k8ewOd8sxg

— Captain Morgan (@CaptainMorganUS) March 23, 2020

The limited-edition 30% ABV spirit is best served with cola, ginger ale or used to make an alcoholic orange slushie.

Available now until Labor Day (1 May), Orange Vanilla Twist costs $14.99 for a 75cl bottle.

Here in the UK, we’ll have to get our “poolside vibes” with the help of the new Tiki rum - flavoured with mango and pineapple, the bottle is now available for £16.50.