Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie reveals what he knows so far

After the events of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier it was inevitable that that chatter would begin about whether we would see Anthony Mackie in a new Captain America movie.

Given that the Captain America movies are always near the top of any best Marvel movie list, there is a lot of love for the films and with this comes A LOT of anticipation.

Anthony Mackie knows this. Now that he is Captain America, all eyes are on him as to whether he will star in the proposed Captain America 4 - and he's explained what the situation is... kind of.

Speaking to Variety, he notes that when he first put on the Captain America costume for the show he “literally experienced 1,000 emotions in one minute” but even he was surprised when the Captain America 4 rumors started, and was confronted by a fan about them.

The reason: he knew nothing about them. Or so he says.

"So I'm standing in line, and he's like, 'Yo, so is this real?'," he says about the fan that confronted him about the potential Captain America 4 news.

"He knew the whole break down of everything before I did. I hadn't heard anything. I'm like, 'Dude, you got breaking news in the grocery store!'"



There you have it, he learned about the upcoming movie - which is being written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman - from someone in a grocery store.

As for him starring in it, well that's certainly not confirmed yet.

“I didn’t get a call or email – nothing,” says Mackie.

We're pretty certain he will be starring but, for now, Mackie is waiting on this news, just like us.