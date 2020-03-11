Camden Blooming Hells lager comes with a beer mat you can plant

North London based craft brewery Camden Town has announced its latest seasonal lager will support British bumblebees with a special beer mat.

This limited-edition spring version of Camden’s lager aims to give something back since blooms wouldn’t be possible without the humble bee.

Each 4-pack comes with an innovative beer mat that contains wild flower seeds, which can be planted in your garden.

With the population of bumblebees declining dramatically over the last 80 years, Camden is also supporting the Bumblebee Conservation Trust by also donating 20p to the charity from each can sold in March.

Tessa Brooks, Fundraising Officer of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said “The UK’s food security depends on bumblebees’ pollination services, so the single most important thing we can all do to support them and save our native species is to grow bee-friendly plants. With Blooming from Camden, you can do your part, have a well-earned beer and ‘bee’ kind to the bumblebees all at once.”

Blooming Hells is brewed using fruity southern hemisphere hops from New Zealand, South Africa and Australia to create a crisp and fresh taste with citrus and fruit-salad aromas. It comes in at a sessionable 4.6% ABV.

The can is designed by Dutch illustrator Bodil Jane and follows Camden’s support of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society by selling small huts that look like a pub called The Hibernation Arms with all proceeds going to the charity.

Blooming Hells follows on from previous seasonal lagers such as Hells in Hibernation for winter and Harvest Hells for autumn.

This spring edition is available now in 4-packs at Co-Op or Sainsbury’s for £6 or in individual cans at M&S for £2 each.