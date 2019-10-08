This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > Entertainment

New Call of Duty trailer mashes mayhem with Metallica

Enter Sandman as you've never heard it before

New Call of Duty trailer mashes mayhem with Metallica

We've finally got the launch trailer for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game, and our anticipation for the game is through the roof.

Set to a barnstorming soundtrack of Metallica's Enter Sandman, the trailer shows what you'll be doing in campaign mode – improvised weapons, new manoeuvres and more.

Though fourth in the series, Modern Warfare isn't a sequel but a reboot. We'll be seeing characters from past games, but with a new crop of weapons, events and storylines that are apparently meant to feel as if they've been "ripped from the headlines" – the most realistic game yet.

All the usual stuff will also be there – various multiplayer and singleplayer modes, co-operative play and more.

There'll also be fully-supported crossplay for the first time ever, meaning you'll be able to play with friends on different consoles to you for the first time.

Call of Duty also released a story trailer in September, if you want to get a bit more flavour on the storyline you'll be playing.

You'll also be able to pick who you play as – a soldier or a freedom fighter. So there looks to be plenty of variety in the game.

Not long to wait now – the game is out on October 25th. But until then, why not peruse our lists of the best PS4 games and best XBox games.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists