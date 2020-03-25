Cafeyn is giving you free access to your favourite magazines throughout April

In life, it's not often you get things for free. However, it seems the current global pandemic is bringing out people's charitable sides.

Cafeyn - a newstand app - is the latest example, as the company has announced it's giving readers access to their favourite magazines for free in order to help them through the depths of self-isolation.

Yes, it's entirely free - well, for a month at least.



Available to those signing up for the app between Monday 23rd March and Monday 30th March, readers will have access to countless titles including Vogue, Tatler, Harper's Bazaar, Lonely Planet, Glamour, Woman's Own and Elle to name but a few.

“Our aim is to reconnect people to information that matters to them, this approach is facilitated by our dedication to accessibility, which has never been more important than today, during these restrictions” says Ari Assuied, CEO of Cafeyn.



All you have to do to take advantage of the offer is to visit the Cafeyn website and type in the code: readitout