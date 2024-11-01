Café Patrón XO is back — and The Alchemist has a six shot ‘tasting experience’ to celebrate the coffee tequila's return

If you were pouring one out for the death of Café Patrón XO when it was unceremoniously discontinued in 2021, you probably then scrambled to get the liquid back in the bottle — there was no sign the popular coffee tequila liqueur would ever make a comeback.

But following a successful limited run in the US this Spring, it’s now ready to make a UK return, too — and it's The Alchemist that’ll have the first bars to sell it nationwide from November 4th.

The bar chain, known for its extravagantly creative cocktails, will be the exclusive seller of a limited edition Café Patrón XO Solar Shot Board, at 23 locations across the UK, including London, Manchester and Newcastle.

A Solar Shot Board pairs six shots of Café Patrón XO with The Alchemist’s signature salted caramel caviar — don’t worry, it’s a popping-sugary treat rather than anything to do with actual fish eggs, and a perfect accompaniment to finish off the rich liqueur with.

Each round of six shots will cost £44 in London locations, though you can save a few quid by picking up a £38 Solar Shot Board in The Alchemist's bars out beyond the capital. Expect to see loads of these popping up at the end of Christmas work dos as revellers look for a midnight-hour pick-me-up after a long party session.

Café Patrón XO first launched in 1992, and became a bit of a late-night cult hit for its mix of tequila fire and Arabica bean coffee richness, eventually spawning chilli-infused spin-offs. Its exit from the drinks market was both unexpected and ill-timed — espresso martinis saw a surge in popularity in the proceeding years, with the coffee liqueur market now estimated at more than £225 million annually.