Burger King break the mould with new Whopper burger advert

Most fast-food companies spend hours meticulously preening a burger to within an inch of its life to get that perfectly delectable image. Burger King, however, has taken that sales handbook and thrown it out of the window, for their latest Whopper campaign is anything but mouthwatering.

Usually, teasing the public with a seductive slice of tomato can mean the difference between a best-selling burger and a complete sales flop, however, Burger King has decided to try something new - by using mould to sell a burger.

Entitled 'The Moldy Whopper' campaign - because Burger King is American and naturally they knock out the extra vowels - this ad is a little different.

The campaign sees Dina Washington's 1959 hit "What a Difference A Day Makes" playing seductively in the background as a burger is, well, left to decay.

One part disgusting, one part utterly mesmerising, the campaign aims to show that Burger King's Whopper is free from artificial preservatives and additives.

Boasting the tagline "The beauty of no artificial preservatives," the ad might just be the first to sell a product using masses of mould.

The artificial burger is already available across the US with many diners not realising the switch to a healthier alternative had already taken place.



"We believe that real food tastes better," says Restaurant Brands International Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado. "That's why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world."

It's certainly not mouthwatering, yet we just can't stop rewatching the decay.

